Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

