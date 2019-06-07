Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Amphenol (APH)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

APH opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $9,205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

