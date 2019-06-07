Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,617,000 after purchasing an additional 183,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total value of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock worth $1,775,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $494.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $500.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/equinix-inc-eqix-shares-sold-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.