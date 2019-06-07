Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,500 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $188.01 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-6500-shares-of-ishares-us-technology-etf-iyw.html.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.