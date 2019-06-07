Encavis (CAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.32 ($8.51).

CAP stock opened at €6.43 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 million and a P/E ratio of 61.24. Encavis has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of €6.72 ($7.81).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

