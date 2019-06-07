Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Tops $156,529.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Emphy has a total market cap of $156,529.00 and approximately $710.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emphy token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Emphy has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emphy Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

