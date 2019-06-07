El Paso Electric (EE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Williams Capital upgraded El Paso Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered El Paso Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

NYSE:EE opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $174.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from El Paso Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,929,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,178,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,753,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.