eGain (EGAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

eGain stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 225.04% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,581.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $126,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 82.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 611,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 82.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 611,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in eGain by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in eGain by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

