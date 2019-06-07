eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $2.53 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 117.3% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $80,182.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01478635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001294 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00062233 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

