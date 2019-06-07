eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,022 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 14,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in eBay by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 353,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 1,771,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

