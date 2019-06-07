easyJet’s (EZJ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oddo Securities downgraded shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,249.41 ($16.33).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 910.40 ($11.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

In other news, insider John Barton bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

