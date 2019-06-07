East West Bancorp (EWBC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

