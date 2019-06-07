Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 5,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $265,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,200. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

HQY stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

