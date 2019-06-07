DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $4.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $4.20 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $17.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.91 million to $20.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 26,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,482. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.89. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

In other DURECT news, Director Jon S. Saxe purchased 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,810 shares in the company, valued at $19,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 101,700 shares of company stock worth $72,646. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 163,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DURECT by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124,878 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

