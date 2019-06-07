Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Holdings Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The firm has a market cap of $412.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.26. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -58.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,664.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

