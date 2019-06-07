Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $448,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,278,000 after buying an additional 1,278,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 485,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,688. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $131.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

