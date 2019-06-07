Docusign (DOCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.74 on Friday. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $488,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in Docusign by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

