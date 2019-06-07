Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TR opened at $38.41 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

