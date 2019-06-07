Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 282,010 Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of KEYW worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYW. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KEYW in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in KEYW by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in KEYW in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KEYW in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in KEYW by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KEYW alerts:

NASDAQ:KEYW opened at $11.25 on Friday. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.38.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. KEYW’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KEYW Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded KEYW from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 282,010 Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-buys-282010-shares-of-keyw-holding-corp-keyw.html.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.