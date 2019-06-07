Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,998.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $839,998.00 and $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

