Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,228. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,032 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-shares-bought-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.