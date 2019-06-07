Delek Group Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (SPNS)

Delek Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 114.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $656,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.69 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

