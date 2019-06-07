DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 28,407 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coty by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 643,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 392,700 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,319,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coty by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 301,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 150,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Luc Volatier acquired 434,782 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 434,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,993. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 156,808,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,304,250 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COTY opened at $13.51 on Friday. Coty Inc has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

