Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

