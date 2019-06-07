Cummins Inc. (CMI) Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $240,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.98.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $160.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

