CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in CSG Systems International by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSGS. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CSGS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

In other news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

