Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,845.50 ($63.32).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,105 ($66.71) on Monday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,392 ($57.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,330 ($69.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,077 ($66.34) per share, with a total value of £3,960.06 ($5,174.52). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total value of £102,860 ($134,404.81). In the last three months, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock valued at $425,703.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

