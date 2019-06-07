Critical Survey: Obayashi (OBYCF) & Bouygues (BOUYF)

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Obayashi does not pay a dividend. Bouygues pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Obayashi has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obayashi and Bouygues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Obayashi and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi N/A N/A N/A Bouygues 3.67% 13.39% 3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obayashi and Bouygues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $17.16 billion N/A $872.20 million N/A N/A Bouygues $42.01 billion 1.52 $1.55 billion $4.19 8.48

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Obayashi.

Summary

Bouygues beats Obayashi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; manufacture of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

