Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.66) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 450.60 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $918.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

In related news, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total value of £38,200 ($49,915.07).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

