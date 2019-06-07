Creative Planning Raises Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

