Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $240,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

