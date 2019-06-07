Cortexyme (CRTX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
CRTX opened at $25.73 on Monday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $34.73.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
