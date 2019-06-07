Cortexyme (CRTX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX opened at $25.73 on Monday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $34.73.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.