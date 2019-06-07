Corteva (CTVA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.
CTVA opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
