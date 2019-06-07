Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,489 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $187,406.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $3,290,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

