CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $7.79 on Monday. CooTek has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $2,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

