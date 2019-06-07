Cooper Companies Inc (COO) COO Sells $3,785,876.19 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.95. 338,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,876. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cooper Companies Inc (COO) COO Sells $3,785,876.19 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/cooper-companies-inc-coo-coo-sells-3785876-19-in-stock.html.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.