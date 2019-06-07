Cooper Companies Inc (COO) COO Sells $3,785,876.19 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.95. 338,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,876. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.55.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
