Cooper Companies (COO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $331.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.36.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $319.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $320.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,612.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,231 shares of company stock worth $25,232,248 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.