Contrasting Kaixin Auto (KXIN) & Murphy USA (MUSA)

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaixin Auto and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 3 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Risk & Volatility

Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17% Murphy USA 1.26% 23.79% 7.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.19 $213.60 million $5.41 15.63

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Kaixin Auto on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

