ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, CPDAX, Bilaxy and UEX. ContentBox has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $533,643.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016757 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,669,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.