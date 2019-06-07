Consolidated Water (CWCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In last month shares of Consolidated Water have outperformed its industry. The Company is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. In addition to organic expansion, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. However, the company’s international operations expose it to negative foreign exchange fluctuations, which may adversely affect its performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and delay in collection of accounts receivable and the risk of losing major customers, if the company’s exclusive license is not renewed, are headwinds.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,285.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,237 shares of company stock valued at $223,560 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

