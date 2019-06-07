ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

