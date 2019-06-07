Confluence Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,622,000 after buying an additional 435,121 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,049,000 after buying an additional 436,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,784,000 after buying an additional 210,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,401,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $255,277.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,088.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Confluence Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/confluence-wealth-management-llc-invests-272000-in-general-mills-inc-gis-stock.html.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.