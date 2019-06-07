Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

