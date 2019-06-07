Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $717.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

