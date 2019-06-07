Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000.

Get Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.98 Million Position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-24-98-million-position-in-oppenheimer-sp-smallcap-600-revenue-etf-rwj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.