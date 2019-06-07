Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $116.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-boosts-holdings-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg.html.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.