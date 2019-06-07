Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 164 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,091 shares of company stock valued at $20,824,986. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

