Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $91,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

