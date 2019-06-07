Commerce Bank Purchases 2,843 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Paypal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 348,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paypal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $5,007,553.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,714 shares of company stock worth $16,578,648 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $111.78 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

