Comerica Bank Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/comerica-bank-takes-position-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg.html.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.